SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the 9th straight year, KCAU 9 will be inside Anthem at Hard Rock Casino raising money for ALS patients and their families.

“Rockin’ for a cure” the ALS benefit concert is live and free. Attendees will be able to enjoy the music beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will also be auction items to bid on and attendees will meet this year’s puppy while lending a helping hand to the Iowa chapter of the ALS Society.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the music of four different bands from 2-8 p.m. Those bands are Missouri Blend, Steve Banke and the Flat Land Band, Rock Bottom Band and The Establishment. All will be on stage during the event.