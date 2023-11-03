CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Rock Valley, Iowa man won a $30,000 lottery prize.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Pierce DeZuuew won the 32nd top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s $30,000 crossword scratch prize. He bought the winning ticket at JJ’s Valley Mart in Rock Valley.

DeZuuew claimed his prize at the Storm Lake regional office on Thursday. Lottery officials say the “$30 thousand dollar crossword” scratch game has 151 top prizes of $30 grand.

The odds of winning that much money is one in 119,932.45.