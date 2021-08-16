Rock Valley man arrested for intending to harm someone, home invasion

Jair Arroyo-Hernandez, age 34, of Rock Valley Photo Courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested early Saturday morning for attempting to break into someone’s home in Sioux County.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance was reported southwest of Rock Valley after 4 a.m.

Officials said their investigation showed Jair Arroyo-Hernandez, 34, of Rock Valley, tried to enter a home to assault an occupant and destroyed property during the attempted invasion.

Arroyo-Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and taken to the Sioux County Jail.

The Rock Valley Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, and Hawarden Police Department helped the sheriff’s office.