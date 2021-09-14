Rock Valley, Hawarden special election results

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Special elections were held for the City of Hawarden and Rock Valley.
On Tuesday, residents in Rock Valley voted on whether to enter into a loan agreement and issue its bonds in an amount not exceeding the amount of $3,500,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of constructing, furnishing and equipping a municipal swimming pool.
The results show residents definitely wanted a pool. Out of 549 total votes, nearly 91% of people saying yes to a new pool.
|Yes
|No
|Total
|499 votes
|50 votes
|549
|90.90%
|9.10%
In Hawarden, residents were asked whether or not the City be authorized to discontinue and dispose of the municipally-owned telecommunications utility by sale.
The results show Hawarden residents were opposed of the idea, with 60% of voters saying no.
|Yes
|No
|Total
|204
|315
|519
|39.30%
|60.70%