Rock Valley, Hawarden special election results

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Special elections were held for the City of Hawarden and Rock Valley.

On Tuesday, residents in Rock Valley voted on whether to enter into a loan agreement and issue its bonds in an amount not exceeding the amount of $3,500,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of constructing, furnishing and equipping a municipal swimming pool.

The results show residents definitely wanted a pool. Out of 549 total votes, nearly 91% of people saying yes to a new pool.

Yes No Total 499 votes 50 votes 549 90.90% 9.10%

In Hawarden, residents were asked whether or not the City be authorized to discontinue and dispose of the municipally-owned telecommunications utility by sale.

The results show Hawarden residents were opposed of the idea, with 60% of voters saying no.