Rock Valley Gun Club hosts Ringneck Rendezvous

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rock Valley, Iowa also had their Ringneck Rendezvous on Saturday.

It was a family event for all at the Rock Valley Gub Club. Organizers say the event is designed to get families outside and enjoying each other’s company all while learning about gun safety and so much more.

Many kids go on to join shoot teams like the Clay Crushers Youth Shotgun team who performed for everyone.

“These people are amazing because they feel the need for something like this the families that come are so wonderful and they appreciate the work that we put into it and you can really see the smiles on the kid’s faces that they are having a good time,” said Sunday Ford the event organizer.

The event continues to grow each year with more and more kids getting to learn hands-on.