Rock Valley Community School dismisses students after safety concern

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Rock Valley Community School has dismissed their students due to a safety concern.

The school superintendent Chad Janzen sent out a Facebook post saying that all students are in a secure location and safe.

Janzen also gave an update at 3:17 p.m. saying that authorities gave the school approval to dismiss the students as normal. Students may be picked up outside the school as normal. Elementary will be released at 3:15 with the middle and high school to follow. Students were also given a light lunch. Students will not enter the school building during this time.

Janzen added that students whose vehicle keys are inside the building are talking to friends to find an alternative ride home.

No further information regarding the incident is available at this time.