ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU)– A local Siouxland community came together to purchase a present for a pillar of their community.

Johnny Searcy has lived in Rock Valley, Iowa for roughly 10 years, helping the community by picking up metal and garbage one piece at a time.

“I think John is very outgoing, he’s a good person, he is loved by a lot of people in Rock Valley, and he’s just a really good person,” said Scott Kooima, Rock Valley, Iowa resident.

And it’s easy to see why. Whether at the crack of dawn or in the early afternoon, Searcy wakes up and travels from business to business collecting scraps and garbage.

“I’m a garbage man, I’ll dig into garbage cans. you get a lot of stuff and I make a lot of money, I’m proud of myself. anything in the garbage can, iron or teddy bears anything you want,” said Searcy.

When Searcy first started his scrap metal business, he rode on a lawn mower to do his job, and eventually, the mower moved on to better pastors.

“I got a old horse trailer, like a horse trailer with the top off and we haul stuff with that,” said Searcy.

Despite the upgrade, it had its problems.

“Did not have a cab, he would be riding in the winter with no heat, no AC,” said Travis Boyd,

Since arriving a decade ago, Searcy has made a lot of business partners that have then turned into friends. Scott and Kurt Kooima and Travis Boyd decided it was time for Searcy to have a better ride.

“Kurt and I started talking about it and he and I started contacting people to get together and put some money in a pot to purchase the tractor for John. We had a lot of people that kicked in money and were very happy to put money in the pot,” said Scott Kooima.

On Wednesday, Kurt Kooima and the community of Rock Valley presented Searcy with a brand-new John Deere tractor. As you might guess, Searcy said he was speechless.

“I cried, you know I didn’t think they would get a big big big tractor. I’ll be alright, I’ll make it work, I’m happy so,” said Searcy.

Searcy toured Rock Valley in his new ride for the first time today, collecting scrap from across town. He said his favorite part so far is that the tractor is a John Deere.