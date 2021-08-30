Rock Branch community hosts car show

ROCK BRANCH, Iowa (KCAU) — One community came out Sunday to check out vehicles of all types.

The town of Rock Branch was founded over 140 years ago, and though it may not officially be a town anymore, the church still remains

They hosted their 4th annual car show, around two dozen members of the church showed off their classic cars as a way to have fellowship.

“It’s just important to get people to come out, be together with the events of the last year and a half – two years a lot of people have been staying to themselves,” Roger Wilcox of the Rock Branch United Methodist Church.

The church itself is over 125 years old.