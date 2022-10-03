SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that rock band Great White will be coming to town.

The band is scheduled to perform on the Anthem stage Dec. 2nd.

In a release from the Hard Rock, they state that the band’s mantra is “these songs are bigger than any one member” with the band adding on “expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped– nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and get be purchased at the Rock Shop or online. All Anthem shows are 21 and older.

