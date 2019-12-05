Robot to help ring a bell for Siouxland Red Kettle Campaign

Mario will be ringing at Bomgaars on Gordon Drive Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland business will have a special volunteer helping the ringing a bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Thompson Innovation posted on their Facebook page members “practicing” their bell-ringing skills with Mario the robot.

They said that as part of their mission to support the community, members will ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. They said that they have also recruited and programmed Mario to help.

Practicing for the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing Practicing for the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing… The Red Kettles are located at various local businesses. Stop by and donate this holiday season. Contact your local Salvation Army for locations (https://bit.ly/344oVIh enter your zip code) or if you want to help and ring bells that would be great too! Stop by – Bomgaars on Gordon Dr. in Sioux City on Dec. 6 from 1pm-3pm, donate and meet Mario!#salvationarmy #RedKettleReason #giving Salvation Army of Siouxland ABBRobotics Posted by Thompson Innovation on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., Mario will be ringing at Bomgaars on Gordon Drive.

Hopefully, Mario can help bring in more donations to the Salvation Army.

To register to volunteer to be a bell ringer, click here