Robot to help ring a bell for Siouxland Red Kettle Campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland business will have a special volunteer helping the ringing a bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Thompson Innovation posted on their Facebook page members “practicing” their bell-ringing skills with Mario the robot.
They said that as part of their mission to support the community, members will ringing bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. They said that they have also recruited and programmed Mario to help.
Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., Mario will be ringing at Bomgaars on Gordon Drive.
Hopefully, Mario can help bring in more donations to the Salvation Army.
