SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – ABC News’ Good Morning America’s co-anchor, bestselling author, and president of Rock’n Robin Productions Robin Roberts will be visiting Sioux City to deliver the 2023 Waitt Lecture.

According to a release from Morningside University, the lecture will take place on Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Morningside’s Eppley Auditorium on Garretson Avenue.

“Robin Roberts is an incredibly accomplished individual with an inspiring and motivating message. I am thrilled to have her be part of the inauguration celebration. Moreover, she also has a unique connection to Morningside as her late father, Air Force Colonel Lawrence Roberts, is a 1957 graduate of Morningside. We were fortunate enough to host Ms. Roberts on campus almost two decades ago to honor her father and deliver the 2005 Waitt Lecture, and we look forward to welcoming her once again,” said Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley.

Norman Waitt Jr., was a 1986 Morningside graduate and a former member of the Morningside University Board of Directors. Waitt introduced the lecture series in 1997 as an opportunity to bring people from around the world to Morningside University. These lectures have brought journalist Bob Woodward, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and many more prolific figures.

