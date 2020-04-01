Robbery suspects caught on opposite sides of Nebraska, Iowa bridge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect who fled Iowa officers early Monday by running across a pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River was captured on the Nebraska side.

Police say an armed man robbed a convenience store just a few blocks from the entrance to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Officers soon learned that a woman was accompanying the robber. A few minutes later police were tipped that the two were going onto the bridge.

Officers went there and gave chase. Police say the woman was caught on the Iowa side and the man was captured by Omaha officers on the Nebraska side.

