Rob Schneider to perform at Sioux City Hard Rock

Comedian Rob Schneider performs at “Comedy In Your Car” at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Friday, Aug. 28. 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Emmy-nominated actor and comedian will make a stop at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City.

According to a release, Rob Schneider will perform two shows at the Anthem on December 3.

Schneider is known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” as a writer and as a performer. For his work on the show, he was nominated for three Emmys and won a Peabody Award. He has also starred in comedies such as ‘Grown Ups,’ ‘You Don’t Mess With The Zohan,’ ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘The Waterboy.’ Schneider also starred in the movie ‘Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” along with ‘The Hot Chick’ and ‘The Animal.’

Schneider created and stars in the Netflix docu-series ‘Real Rob’, which focuses on the day-to-day hijinks of Rob’s life.

Tickets go on sale on July 23 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Hard Rock website or in-person at the Rock Shop.