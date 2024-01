SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Progress is being made on repairing roads inside Memorial Park Cemetery.

On Monday, workers were putting asphalt down, patching potholes, and repairing roads.

Over the summer, several individuals made complaints to the city council about the condition of the property, including long grass and weeds around their loved ones’ final resting place.

Memorial Park Cemetery is privately owned by Everstory Partners.