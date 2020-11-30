Road rage incident leads to arrest in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A road rage incident in Sioux City Sunday night led to the arrest of a man, not necessarily for his driving, but for what he was pointing at the other driver.

Sioux City police officials told KCAU 9 that Ian Bigler, 31, of Sioux City was driving a pick-up truck when he pointed a BB-gun in a threatening manner towards a subject in another vehicle.

The department says the incident took place in the area of 17th Street and Hamilton Boulevard around 5:18 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located Bigler a short time later in the area of 28th Street and Hamilton.

Bigler was arrested and charged with violating the city’s BB gun ordinance, improper tint, and improper rear lights. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail.