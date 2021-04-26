Road named after Flight 232 pilot Al Haynes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A road near Sioux Gateway Airport has been named after a pilot from an infamous flight.

The city council voted unanimously to dedicate the north segment of the road near the airport Al Haynes Drive.

Haynes was the pilot of United Airlines Flight 232, which crashed at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19, 1989.

112 people died in the crash, but thanks to the actions of Haynes and local rescue crews, 184 people survived. Haynes died in 2019.

“In his lifetime he was a great ambassador for the City of Sioux City. He spoke highly everywhere he went and so I think it’s fitting that we do name something for him,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Mayor Scott said the city may hold an official dedication in the future.