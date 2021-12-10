(KCAU) — The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall across most of the tri-state area.

Winter weather can often cause hazardous traveling conditions and knowing the conditions can help you make safe judgments on whether or not you should drive.

Information on winter driving safety and road conditions can be found via the Iowa DOT, Nebraska DOT, and South Dakota DOT websites and on KCAU 9’s weather page. Information on plow locations for Nebraska can be found on their plow tracking map.

It is also recommended that you seek information on your city’s local ordinances related to winter weather.

Here are some tips to motorists who will drive:

Ensure vehicles are in good operating condition for winter driving.

Take time to find out about the weather and road conditions.

Buck up, every trip, every time

Use good driving skills to avoid losing control of your vehicle.

Operate safely around snow removal equipment.

Avoid using cruise control

Maintain a reasonable speed and safe following distance

Turn on light to see and be seen

Don’t crowd the plow

A winter survival kit is also suggested.

If you find yourself stopped or stalled in winter weather, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says that you should stay focused on yourself and your passengers, your car, and your surroundings.

You should stay with your vehicle and not overexert yourself.

Let your car be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on.

Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car sporadically, just long enough to stay warm. Don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.

The Iowa DOT gives some in-depth tips on being prepared for winter trips:

Before leaving home, find out about the driving conditions. Safe drivers know the weather, and they know their limits. If the weather is bad, remember, ice and snow, take it slow, or just don’t go.

Before venturing out onto snowy roadways, make sure you’ve clared the snow off all of your vehicle’s windows and lights, including brake lights and turn signals. Make sure you can see and be seen. Always buckle up, and remember, when driving in winter, ice and snow, take it slow.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination safely. It’s not worth putting yourself and others in adangerous situation, just to be on time.

Winter conditions can be taxing on your vehicle. Check your vehicle’s tires, brakes, fluids, wiper blades, lights, belts, and hoses to make sure they’re in good condition before the start of the winter season. A breakdown is bad on a good day, and can be dangerous on a bad-weather day.

In a statement from John Selmer, the NDOT Director, he said, “NDOT is well prepared for the latest round of weather. Together with our partners, we want to remind travelers to slow down, give plow drivers space, and increase following distances, even when snowfall amounts are in the one-to two-inch range.”

Courtesy Nebraska DOT

For the latest updates on the weather, visit our weather page or keep your eyes on our interactive weather radar.