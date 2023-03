NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Road closures along Sioux Point Road are expected to start on Monday, March 6.

According to a post on Facebook from the North Sioux City Police Department, the closures will start at 8 a.m. on Monday and will stretch from Quiniela Drive to Shay Road. The project is expected to take 30 days to complete if there are no delays due to the weather.

During the construction no through traffic will be allowed on Sioux Point Road. Detours will be set up.