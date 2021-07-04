Road closures in Norfolk start July 6

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Several streets will be closed in Norfolk next week to allow repairs.

Starting on Tuesday, July 6, street repairs will begin on the south lane of W. Pasewalk Avenue from the

northeast corner of the Hwy 275 intersection to the edge of Big Red Keno’s entrance.

The section will be closed to traffic traveling northeast on W. Pasewalk. Drivers can use S. 20th Street or S. 25th Street as an alternate route.

The north lane of W. Pasewalk Avenue will remain open to traffic traveling southwest on W. Pasewalk

and access to Big Red Keno will remain open.

Turning lanes off Hwy 275 will also be closed to drivers attempting to turn northeast onto W. Pasewalk

Ave. Barricades and signs will be erected to direct traffic.

The City anticipates construction will be completed by Tuesday, July 13, weather permitting.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the City of Norfolk Engineering Office at 402-844-2020.