Road closure set to begin Tuesday for repairs on railroad

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A road closure is set to start on Tuesday to help make repairs on a small part of the railroad.

The City’s Engineering Division said the closure on 18th Street between Floyd Boulevard and Hawkeye Drive and will begin on Tuesday morning.

18th Street closure between Floyd Boulevard and Hawkeye Drive. Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City.

The closure will allow Union Pacific Railroad to make repairs to a damaged crossing surface. Officials said there will be a detour that will utilize Floyd Boulevard, 11th Street, and Steuben Street.

The repairs to the crossing surface are anticipated to be completed by Thursday afternoon. The City is advising drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs in regards to the closure.