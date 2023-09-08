Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Drivers traveling on U.S. 30 near Woodbine in Harrison County be aware of detours that may slow down your trip.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there will be a bridge replacement project starting Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Tuesday, Oct. 24.

During the work on this project, drivers will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 37, Iowa 191, and Harrison County Road F-32.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area.