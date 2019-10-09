Road closure happening in Downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A part of Nebraska Street will be closed starting next week in downtown Sioux City.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of Nebraska Street from 6th Street to 7th Street.

The closure is due to a private contractor that needs to make a utility connection to a nearby adjacent building.

Nebraska Street will be closed from October 14 and re-open around October 25, depending on the weather.

There will be a detour using 6th Street, 7th Street, Jackson Street, and Pierce Street as a part of the closure.

Nebraska Street Road Closure

The City of Sioux City asks motorists to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all the traffic control signs.

