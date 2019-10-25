Road closed in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of 7th Street and Chambers Street intersection.

The closure will allow the city crews to make utility repairs at the location.

The closure started on Friday morning and is anticipated to be completed on Sunday afternoon, depending on the weather.

A detour route will utilize 6th Street, Lewis Boulevard, and 7th Street is posted for the duration of the closure.

Motorists are being advised to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all the traffic control signs with regards to the closure.

🚧 The intersection of 7th Street and Chambers Street will be closed from Friday, October 25 until Sunday, October 27 for utility repairs. A detour will be posted. #SiouxCity pic.twitter.com/mVGRfChicB — City of Sioux City (@locatesiouxcity) October 24, 2019

