Riverview Apartments celebrate open house event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Riverview Apartment Complex has been the location of many crimes over the last few years, and the property had fallen into disrepair, but with a little elbow grease, things are looking up for the tenants there.

Right Way Multifamily purchased the property in November of last year. On Saturday, they held an open house for the community to see the work they’ve put into making it not only a nice place to live but a safer one.

“People that care about their houses. They care about their community. Their grass is always mowed and nicely trimmed, you know. We are dedicated to make this property one of the nicest pieces of Morningside community, and it’s gonna take us time and work, and we’re going to do that,” said Property Management Director Ryan Scheer.

The current property owners plan to keep community building and law enforcement in mind as improvements continue.