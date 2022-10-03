SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Riverside Park was taken over by a mystic land over the weekend.

The 19th Annual Riverssance Festival is one for the record books. With the numbers seen on Saturday alone, the fair’s previous two-day record was broken.

The festival offered food, vendors, magic, and comedy shows that attracted thousands.

KCAU 9 spoke with the event’s coordinator Phil Claeys about what makes the festival so special.

“Because I’m told that our Renaissance Festival is one of the best in the Midwest,” Claeys said. “And I mean, I saw that with great humility and I feel blessed being able to say that because all the vendors, all the entertainers, they travel all over and they say Sioux City, here the ancient oak trees at Riverside Park, we’ve got it.”

With next year’s festival being the 20th anniversary, they say that they’ll be aiming high.