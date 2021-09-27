Riverssance Renaissance to make magical return for 18th year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The much awaited return of Riverssance is soon at hand.

The work to get Riverside Park ready for influx of knights, pirates, and royals has begun. This year’s Riverssance will have enhanced sanitation and even more shows for the family.

Rivercade organizer Phil Claeys said he’s excited to have all the events back in Siouxland.

“Its been such a wonderful run and I think this is going to be a big year because we’re supposed to have good weather, hopefully God will bless us that way, and its just something that we do in Sioux City as part of the River-Cade experience of creating fun,” said Claeys said.

October 2 and 3 will mark the 18th annual Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance gathering.