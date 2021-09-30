Riverssance Renaissance returning to Siouxland after a year of absence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — History comes to life this weekend at the Sioux City Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Gathering. The spectacle is back in Siouxland after being canceled last year.

The festival will feature acrobats and sword swallowers, as well as over 50 vendors. More than 300 entertainers will be in costume.

River-Cade event coordinator, Phyl Claeys, said he’s thrilled the wait is almost over.

“We’re really excited to be back. Having the year off kind of took it all out of us because we love this, those of us that put this on, the cast of characters,” said Claeys. “We’re really, really excited about this.”

The event takes place at Riverside Park on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 12.