SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 20th annual Sioux City Renaissance Fair that takes you back in time is fast approaching.

The Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Gathering is set to take place Saturday and Sunday, Sep. 30 and Oct. 1, at Riverside Park.

The event will offer a variety of things to do, like three jousts every day, costumed characters, food vendors, artisans, and the King’s Pirates Smoker Bawdy Adults Only Party.

You can get discounted tickets at Sioux City Hy-Vees through Friday or pay at the gate. Entry to the Pirates Smoker event is limited and requires a separate ticket. More information as well as ticket pricing can be found here.

Gates to the event open each day at 10 a.m.