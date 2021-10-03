Riverssance Festival returns to Riverside Park for 18th event

SIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — Since 2004, the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Festival has entertained and mystified hundreds of Siouxlanders.

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, festival-goers made sure to celebrate and embrace its return this year.

The annual event is made possible by the numerous traveling acts who return to the “Mighty Oaks along the Missouri River” during the first week of each October in honor of the “Hunter’s Moon”.

The 18th gathering saw the likes of the Birds of Prey, Scallywags Pirates Comedy, Merlyn’s Magic all return again, and the jousting match between Daniel and Joseph ensued once more.

Riverssance includes children scavenger hunts, Bunnyville, and other events for the younger crowd. The festival concludes Sunday with doors opening at 10 a.m.