SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After multiple delays, Riverside Pool will be opening Saturday.

After opening for the season, the pool will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Pool season in Sioux City saw a bit of a delay this year when pools didn’t open on Memorial Day weekend as they usually do. The Riverside Family Aquatic Center was originally planned to open on June 4 but saw multiple delays. Leif Erikson Pool opened on June 4 in its place.

Sioux City’s pools saw an increased cost of admission. Admission costs rose from 40 cents to 75 cents depending on the pool and category.

Lifeguard wages were also increased by the city to $12 an hour.

Admission rates at Leif Erikson and Lewis will be $3 for a child and $4 for an adult. Riverside will cost $4 for a child and $5 for an adult.

Registration for swimming lessons is available here or by calling 712-279-6126. Additional information can be found here.