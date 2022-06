SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The opening date of Riverside Pool will be delayed by approximately one week.

According to a release, the opening of the Riverside Pool has been delayed due to an ongoing maintenance issue.

The pool was originally planned to open on June 11. Staff expects the pool to be ready by June 18 or sooner.

As a result, the first Free Friday Night Swim will be moved to Lewis Pool on June 10 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will officially open the next day from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.