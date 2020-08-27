Riverside Park resurfaced, adds Pickleball courts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Riverside Park tennis courts now have a new look.

The courts have been resurfaced and now include eight new Pickleball courts. Two tennis courts and new nets and fencing.

The director for Parks and Recreation says the price tag on the project is $120,000.

“To come from having nothing in February to having something here in August fast-tracked the process. Couldn’t have turned out any better. These courts are pristine and were really excited for everybody to get the chance to use them.”

The courts are open to the public during park hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The game of Pickleball combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and can be played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

