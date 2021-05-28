Riverside Family Aquatic Center opening postponed due to cold

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Sioux City pool that was set to open Saturday for the Memorial Day weekend now has its opening postponed.

According to the City of Sioux City, the Riverside Family Aquatic Center will not be open for the weekend due to expected low temperatures and rain.

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center will now open for the season on Saturday, June 5. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said the forecasted low-temperatures creates a challenge for opening pools.

“Since Sioux City public pools are not heated, when the high is in the mid-60s and the low is in the 40s, the water remains extremely cold,” Byrnes said. “This is not an ideal experience for pool patron or our employees. In addition, these conditions may cause hypothermia, particularly for our youth.”

Leif Erikson Pool and Lewis Pool are still scheduled to open on June 12.

Sioux City Splash Pads will stil open Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Splash Pads are located at Dale Street Park, Rose Hill Park, Leeds Park, Cook Park, and Cone Park. Splash Pads are available from between the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.