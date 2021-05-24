Sioux City swimming pools schedule announced for summer 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City-area pools have announced their schedules for the 2021 summer swimming season.

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center (RFAC) said they will open their doors for Memorial Day weekend, and officially re-open for swimming season on June 5. They will close on August 15.

At RFAC, children (2-17 years of age) cost $3.50, adults (18 years and older) cost $4.25, and anyone younger than 2 years of age is free. RFAC operates daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leif Erikson Pool and Lewis Pool will be open from June 12 to August 8. The price of admission is $2.25 for children (2-17 years of age), $3.50 (18 years and older), and anyone younger than 2 years of age is free. Leif Pool and Lewis Pool operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sioux City Splash Pads will open Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Splash Pads are located at Dale Street Park, Rose Hill Park, Leeds Park, Cook Park, and Cone Park. Splash Pads are available from between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.