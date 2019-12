SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The last of Sioux City Community Schools may finally be getting air conditioning, but it’s going to cost the city a cool $2.6 million.

At Monday night’s Sioux City School Board meeting, officials will be discussing the multi-million-dollar upgrades that would go towards Riverside Elementary’s HVAC and electrical system.

The public will also have a say in the decision. On January 13, 2020, a public hearing will be held for the project.

