Riverside Elementary one step closer to upgrades, renovations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The last of the Sioux City schools without air conditioning is one step closer to an upgrade.

Monday night’s Sioux City Community School Board meeting approved phase two of renovations at Riverside Elementary School. The 2.6 million dollar project includes improving the 100-year-old building’s HVAC and electrical system.

“Anyone who’s been in a building without air conditioning will know that in August and September of the year we have to let students go early sometimes for heat cause we still get pretty hot here in Iowa during those times and we’re going to be able to preserve that classroom time now,” said School Board President Jeremy Saint.

The public is invited to come to the next step which is a public hearing. The public hearing is set for January 13.

