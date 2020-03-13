Riverside Elementary Kindness Club donates stuffed animals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland elementary school students showing off their kindness Thursday night.

The Kindness Club at Riverside Elementary donated stuffed animals to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. The club held a toy drive for the hospital and collected over 200 plush toys for the hospital.

Elizabeth Rol, a St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network specialist, said they’re not used to getting this many toys from one donation.

“We hand out over probably 150 animals throughout our hospital and our clinics in one week, so that is going to supply us with over a week of animals for all the kids that we see.” Rol said.

The stuffed animal will go to kids that need comfort while in the hospital.