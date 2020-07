SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Parks and Recreation have closed the Riverside Aquatic Center for the remainder of the 2020 aquatic season.

According to a release, the closure is to protect the health and safety of visitors.

A lifeguard has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Leif Erikson and Lewis pools will remain open through August 2.

Capacity for open swimming pools will continued to be watched and updates will be made on the Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page.