Riverfront Trail to temporarily close due to repairs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A portion of the Chris Larsen Riverfront Trail will be closed due to repairs.

The trail between Hamilton Boulevard and Riverside Boulevard will be closed from November 9 to November 25.

The closure is necessary in order for the Department of Transportation to complete repairs to the pipe culvert located under the trail. The repair will require the removal of the trail; therefore, a hard closure will be required.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories