Riverfront Trail to temporarily close due to repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A portion of the Chris Larsen Riverfront Trail will be closed due to repairs.

The trail between Hamilton Boulevard and Riverside Boulevard will be closed from November 9 to November 25.

The closure is necessary in order for the Department of Transportation to complete repairs to the pipe culvert located under the trail. The repair will require the removal of the trail; therefore, a hard closure will be required.

