SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over $5,000 was raised during the 16th annual Rivercade Barstool Open.

Siouxlanders grabbed a drink and hopped from bar to bar playing mini-golf.

Each bar had a different theme and design for its course, along with difficult challenges golfers would have to overcome. Phil Claeys, event coordinator for Rivercade, said the event continues to grow in popularity from the first year’s 50 participants to this year’s roughly 600.