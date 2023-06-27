SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There was a change in command tonight for this year’s River-cade Celebration.

The event was held at Table 32 where the new leaders were given their official attire.

This, ahead of the next event which is the amateur golf tournament followed by the smile contest and river-cade parade, just to name a few. The new leaders shared with KCAU 9 what they hope to accomplish during their tenure.

“I really like to make the community aware that river cade is still here. For quite a while you really didn’t hear much about us, but I want to bring that energy and revamp back to the community. So of all the events we have going out.” said Pat Wojcik, newest Rivercade commodore.

“You know Rivercade is an opportunity for everbody regardless of your background or where you’re from, how long you’ve been here. There’s something for everybody involved in Rivercade and to be part of that and to be helpful and trying to bring the community together I’m all for that,” said Steve Stouffer, newest Rivercade port admiral.

The golf tournament gets underway on July 8 this year.