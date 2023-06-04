SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Rivercade has returned to the riverfront. The inaugural Bluegills and Bluegrass festival kicked off on Saturday at the Anderson Dance Pavillion.

Event coordinator Phyl Claeys told KCAU 9 about getting Rivercade back along the river where 4 different bands performed 7 hours of Bluegrass music.

“So, it means a lot to me personally, I’ve been waiting to do this for 25 or 30 years,” said Claeys, “I don’t remember how long but it’s been a long time.”

The event was intended to promote Rivercade’s 60th anniversary which ended with a fireworks show and a sunset boat parade.