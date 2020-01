SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Now that there’s plenty of snow on the ground, Siouxland kids are able to take advantage of all the snow up at Cone Park.

River-Cade is kicking off its 2020 season with its annual homemade cardboard sled races.

Cone Park will be hosting this event on Sunday, February 23. The event is free and open to the public.

Trophies will be given to race winners and the most creative sled.