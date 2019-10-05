Rivercade hosts 16th annual Riverssance Festival at Riverside park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s not Halloween yet, but folks are dressed in costumes to celebrate the 16th annual Riverssance Festival.

The two-day event celebrates the industrial and agricultural rebirth of the Missouri River.

More than 200 volunteers dressed for the renaissance theme and more than 50 vendors added more things to exploreat the Rivercade festival fun.

Organizer Phyl Claeys, said it’s a way to celebrate all this event does for the community.

“We’re a celebration of all of Siouxland. This is the 56th year of Rivercade. We’ve given over $400,000 in college scholarships to our royalty over the years as an organization and this our celebration, said Claeys.

There were shows going on throughout the day including fire and owl shows as well as family-friendly activities like ax throwing and horse petting.

Kenneth Kroll, a first time attendee of the event, said this event gives the community a place to relax.

“I’ve always wanted to go and this is my first year that I was able to get in character and dress up like the way that I am. It’s a break between obligations really so people can just relax,” said Kroll.

While the fun is happening, it’s all for a great cause. All of the proceeds are given back to Rivercade to help fund scholarships