River Levels in Siouxland Sunday Night

Updated river levels from NOAA and AHPS current as of 8:15 PM Sunday…



Missouri River

Sioux City

Crest: 29.7′ on Sunday morning

Current: 29.0’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 30.0 feet

Fell below flood stage Sunday afternoon.



Decatur

Current: 36.6′ (Minor Flood Stage) Considered a 100-year flood.

Flood Stage: 35.0′

Forecast: Cresting overnight. Falling below Flood Stage by Tuesday.

Impacts: Local marinas, boat docks, and low lying areas begin to flood.

Big Sioux River

Hawarden

Crest: 35.2’ on Friday evening (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 30.6’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 20.5’

Forecast: Slowly falling.

Impacts: Iowa Highway 10 floods over.

Akron

Crest: 23.82′ on Saturday morning (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 21.6’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 16.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Tuesday morning.

Impacts: Levees on the Iowa side in danger of being overtopped. Highway 50 near Westfield flooded and the bridge east of Jefferson, SD will be overtopped.

Sioux City

Crest: 37.42′ on Sunday morning (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 36.7’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 32.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Monday.

Little Sioux River

Cherokee

Crest: 28.4′ on Thursday (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 25.2’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 17.0’

Forecast: Falling a little. Steady within Moderate Flood Stage into the coming week.

Impacts: Several roads in and near Cherokee will be closed due to flood waters.

Correctionville

Crest: 26.45′ on Friday morning (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 22.9’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 19.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Tuesday.

Impacts: Homes & businesses along with Iowa Highway 31 South will flood out.

Linn Grove

Crest: 24.13′ on Saturday (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 23.4’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 18.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage toward next weekend.

Impacts: Significant flooding along the entire stretch of the river. The city park in Sioux Rapids floods out.

Milford

Crest: 17.68′ on Saturday (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 17.6’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Tuesday.

Impacts: 170th Avenue south of Highway 9 is flooded near Horseshoe Bend county park. Significant amounts of pasture and farm land floods out.

Spencer

Current: 15.3’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 10.0’

Forecast: Falling to Minor Flood Stage Monday.

Turin

Crest: 29.57’ on Friday afternoon (All-Time Record Crest)

Fell below flood stage Sunday morning.

North Fork Elkhorn River

Pierce

Crest: 17.56’ late Wednesday night (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 14.1’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage on Monday.

Elkhorn River

Norfolk

Crest: 15.5′ (3rd Highest Crest on Record)

Fell below flood stage Friday morning.

Pilger

Crest: 18.73′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Fell below flood stage Saturday morning.

West Point

Crest: 17.65′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Fell below flood stage Sunday morning.

Floyd River

Alton

Crest: 20.64′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 13.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Monday.

James (Near Sioux City)

Peak: 31.48’ early Friday morning (All-Time Record Crest)

Fell below flood stage Friday night.

Le Mars

Crest: 25.84′ (3rd Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 19.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Fell below flood stage Sunday afternoon.

West Fork Des Moines River

Emmetsburg

Current: 12.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 11.0’

Forecast: Steady.

Impacts: Southern portions of the airport field are affected including approaches to the primary runway. Grass airstrips also inundated.

Estherville

Current: 11.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 8.0 feet

Forecast: Steady – possibly rising due to melting snow to our north.

Impacts: Mike Mickelson Park to the south of Iowa 9 is flooded out.

West Fork Ditch of Little Sioux River

Hornick

Crest: 26.6′ (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 15.9′ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast: Fell below flood stage on Sunday. Access to the city of Hornick is still limited due to the destruction from flood waters.

Maple River

Mapleton

Crest: 23.5′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)

Fell below Flood Stage on Friday and the situation will continue to improve in Mapleton and Ida Grove.

Ponca Creek

Verdel

Crest: 18.2′ on Thursday (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 12.9’ (Below Flood Stage)

Fell below flood stage on Sunday.



Ocheyedan River

Spencer

Crest: 14.75′ (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 11.1′ (Major Flood Stage)

Forecast: Slowly falling.

Impacts: Agricultural land and adjacent county roads are flooded out.



James River

Yankton

Crest: 19.96′ (9th Highest Crest on Record)

Current: 19.6′ (Major Flood Stage)

Forecast: Falling slowly into Moderate Flood Stage by Thursday.

Impacts: Significant agricultural flooding and Jim River Road also takes on water.