River Levels in Siouxland Sunday Night

Updated river levels from NOAA and AHPS current as of 8:15 PM Sunday…
Missouri River
Sioux City
Crest: 29.7′ on Sunday morning
Current: 29.0’ (Below Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 30.0 feet
Fell below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
Decatur
Current: 36.6′ (Minor Flood Stage) Considered a 100-year flood.
Flood Stage: 35.0′
Forecast: Cresting overnight. Falling below Flood Stage by Tuesday.
Impacts: Local marinas, boat docks, and low lying areas begin to flood.
Big Sioux River
Hawarden
Crest: 35.2’ on Friday evening (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 30.6’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 20.5’
Forecast: Slowly falling.
Impacts: Iowa Highway 10 floods over.
Akron
Crest: 23.82′ on Saturday morning (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 21.6’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 16.0’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Tuesday morning.
Impacts: Levees on the Iowa side in danger of being overtopped. Highway 50 near Westfield flooded and the bridge east of Jefferson, SD will be overtopped.
Sioux City
Crest: 37.42′ on Sunday morning (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 36.7’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 32.0’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Monday.
Little Sioux River
Cherokee
Crest: 28.4′ on Thursday (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 25.2’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 17.0’
Forecast: Falling a little. Steady within Moderate Flood Stage into the coming week.
Impacts: Several roads in and near Cherokee will be closed due to flood waters.
Correctionville
Crest: 26.45′ on Friday morning (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 22.9’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 19.0’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Tuesday.
Impacts: Homes & businesses along with Iowa Highway 31 South will flood out.
Linn Grove
Crest: 24.13′ on Saturday (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 23.4’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 18.0’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage toward next weekend.
Impacts: Significant flooding along the entire stretch of the river. The city park in Sioux Rapids floods out.
Milford
Crest: 17.68′ on Saturday (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 17.6’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Tuesday.
Impacts: 170th Avenue south of Highway 9 is flooded near Horseshoe Bend county park. Significant amounts of pasture and farm land floods out.
Spencer
Current: 15.3’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 10.0’
Forecast: Falling to Minor Flood Stage Monday.
Turin
Crest: 29.57’ on Friday afternoon (All-Time Record Crest)
Fell below flood stage Sunday morning.
North Fork Elkhorn River
Pierce
Crest: 17.56’ late Wednesday night (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 14.1’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage on Monday.
Elkhorn River
Norfolk
Crest: 15.5′ (3rd Highest Crest on Record)
Fell below flood stage Friday morning.
Pilger
Crest: 18.73′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Fell below flood stage Saturday morning.
West Point
Crest: 17.65′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Fell below flood stage Sunday morning.
Floyd River
Alton
Crest: 20.64′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 13.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage Monday.
James (Near Sioux City)
Peak: 31.48’ early Friday morning (All-Time Record Crest)
Fell below flood stage Friday night.
Le Mars
Crest: 25.84′ (3rd Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 19.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Fell below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
West Fork Des Moines River
Emmetsburg
Current: 12.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 11.0’
Forecast: Steady.
Impacts: Southern portions of the airport field are affected including approaches to the primary runway. Grass airstrips also inundated.
Estherville
Current: 11.3’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 8.0 feet
Forecast: Steady – possibly rising due to melting snow to our north.
Impacts: Mike Mickelson Park to the south of Iowa 9 is flooded out.
West Fork Ditch of Little Sioux River
Hornick
Crest: 26.6′ (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 15.9′ (Below Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 20.0 feet
Forecast: Fell below flood stage on Sunday. Access to the city of Hornick is still limited due to the destruction from flood waters.
Maple River
Mapleton
Crest: 23.5′ (2nd Highest Crest on Record)
Fell below Flood Stage on Friday and the situation will continue to improve in Mapleton and Ida Grove.
Ponca Creek
Verdel
Crest: 18.2′ on Thursday (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 12.9’ (Below Flood Stage)
Fell below flood stage on Sunday.
Ocheyedan River
Spencer
Crest: 14.75′ (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 11.1′ (Major Flood Stage)
Forecast: Slowly falling.
Impacts: Agricultural land and adjacent county roads are flooded out.
James River
Yankton
Crest: 19.96′ (9th Highest Crest on Record)
Current: 19.6′ (Major Flood Stage)
Forecast: Falling slowly into Moderate Flood Stage by Thursday.
Impacts: Significant agricultural flooding and Jim River Road also takes on water.