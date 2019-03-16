River Levels in Siouxland Friday Night

All river levels current as of 9:00 PM…

Missouri River

Sioux City

Current: 27.4’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 30.0 feet

Forecast: Cresting at 30.8’ Saturday afternoon.

Impacts: Some of the boat docks and marinas along the river begin to flood. Hamilton Boulevard at Exit 149 on I-29 is flooded. Scenic Park begins to be affected by flooding.

Big Sioux River

Hawarden

Peak: 35.2’ on Friday evening (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 35.0’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 20.5’

Forecast: Falling

Impacts: Water backs up into the park in Hawarden and some basements & sewers could have problems.



Akron

Current: 23.4’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 16.0’

Forecast: Cresting Saturday at 23.8’

Impacts: Levees on the Iowa side in danger of being overtopped. Highway 50 near Westfield flooded and the bridge east of Jefferson, SD will be overtopped.

Sioux City

Current: 29.4’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 32.0’

Forecast: Cresting at 35.0’ (Minor Flood Stage) Monday morning

Impacts: Agricultural land takes on water plus homes near the river may also be affected.



Little Sioux River

Cherokee

Current: 22.7’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 17.0’

Forecast: Steady within Moderate Flood Stage through the weekend.

Impacts: Some areas in southeastern Cherokee will stay flooded out.



Correctionville

Current: 25.1’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 19.0’

Forecast: Cresting at 26.8’ Saturday morning and falling into Minor Flood Stage next week.

Impacts: The bridge on County Road L36 is overtopped. Major agricultural flooding occurs and homes & business around Correctionville take on water.

Linn Grove

Current: 21.7’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 18.0’

Forecast: Cresting Saturday at 22.9’

Impacts: Significant flooding along the entire stretch of the river. The city park in Sioux Rapids floods out.



Milford

Current: 16.7’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Tuesday.

Impacts: 170th Avenue south of Highway 9 is flooded. Significant amounts of pasture and farm land floods out.



Spencer

Current: 17.1’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 10.0’

Forecast: Falling to Minor Flood Stage through the weekend.

Impacts: Highway 71 & Highway 18 begin to flood. Homes, businesses, and roads in southern Spencer also take on water.

Turin

Peak: 29.57’ on Friday afternoon (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 29.1’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 25.0’

Forecast: Holding at Minor Flood Stage through the weekend – then falling next week.



North Fork Elkhorn River

Pierce

Peak: 17.56’ late Wednesday night (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 15.4’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday.

Elkhorn River

Norfolk

Fell below flood stage Friday morning and should no longer pose a threat.

Pilger

Current: 13.7’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage by Saturday afternoon

West Point

Current: 16.0’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0 feet

Forecast: Falling below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Impacts: The west approach to State Highway 32 just west of the gage floods.

Floyd River

Alton

Current: 16.5’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday morning

Impacts: Significant amounts of crop & pasture land take on water.

James (Near Sioux City)

Peak: 31.48’ early Friday morning (All-Time Record Crest)

Current: 29.4’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 26.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday afternoon

Le Mars

Current: 22.1’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 20.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday

Impacts: Over 2100 acres of farm land flooded.



West Fork Des Moines River

Emmetsburg

Current: 11.8’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 11.0’

Forecast: Falling, but staying just above Minor Flood Stage into next week.

Impacts: Southern portions of the airport field are affected including approaches to the primary runway. Grass airstrips also inundated.



Estherville

Current: 11.8’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 8.0 feet

Forecast: Falling near 8.0’ this weekend – just above Minor Flood Stage.

Impacts: Mike Mickelson Park to the south of Iowa 9 is flooded out.

West Fork Ditch of Little Sioux River

Hornick

Current: No Data Available – Sensor Dislodged (All-Time Record Crest measured at 26.6’)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Saturday.

Impacts: City of Hornick, IA evacuated and no travel permitted into the city.

Maple River

Mapleton

Current: 19.1’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 21.0’

Forecast: Staying below Flood Stage.

Impacts: The situation will continue to improve moving through the weekend. Ida Grove should also begin to see relief.

Ponca Creek

Verdel

Current: 14.9’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 13.5’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Saturday.

Impacts: Rayder Swanson Road floods over.