River Levels in Siouxland Friday Night

All river levels current as of 9:00 PM…
Missouri River
Sioux City
Current: 27.4’ (Below Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 30.0 feet
Forecast: Cresting at 30.8’ Saturday afternoon.
Impacts: Some of the boat docks and marinas along the river begin to flood. Hamilton Boulevard at Exit 149 on I-29 is flooded. Scenic Park begins to be affected by flooding.
Big Sioux River
Hawarden
Peak: 35.2’ on Friday evening (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 35.0’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 20.5’
Forecast: Falling
Impacts: Water backs up into the park in Hawarden and some basements & sewers could have problems.
Akron
Current: 23.4’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 16.0’
Forecast: Cresting Saturday at 23.8’
Impacts: Levees on the Iowa side in danger of being overtopped. Highway 50 near Westfield flooded and the bridge east of Jefferson, SD will be overtopped.
Sioux City
Current: 29.4’ (Below Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 32.0’
Forecast: Cresting at 35.0’ (Minor Flood Stage) Monday morning
Impacts: Agricultural land takes on water plus homes near the river may also be affected.
Little Sioux River
Cherokee
Current: 22.7’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 17.0’
Forecast: Steady within Moderate Flood Stage through the weekend.
Impacts: Some areas in southeastern Cherokee will stay flooded out.
Correctionville
Current: 25.1’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 19.0’
Forecast: Cresting at 26.8’ Saturday morning and falling into Minor Flood Stage next week.
Impacts: The bridge on County Road L36 is overtopped. Major agricultural flooding occurs and homes & business around Correctionville take on water.
Linn Grove
Current: 21.7’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 18.0’
Forecast: Cresting Saturday at 22.9’
Impacts: Significant flooding along the entire stretch of the river. The city park in Sioux Rapids floods out.
Milford
Current: 16.7’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Tuesday.
Impacts: 170th Avenue south of Highway 9 is flooded. Significant amounts of pasture and farm land floods out.
Spencer
Current: 17.1’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 10.0’
Forecast: Falling to Minor Flood Stage through the weekend.
Impacts: Highway 71 & Highway 18 begin to flood. Homes, businesses, and roads in southern Spencer also take on water.
Turin
Peak: 29.57’ on Friday afternoon (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 29.1’ (Major Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 25.0’
Forecast: Holding at Minor Flood Stage through the weekend – then falling next week.
North Fork Elkhorn River
Pierce
Peak: 17.56’ late Wednesday night (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 15.4’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday.
Elkhorn River
Norfolk
Fell below flood stage Friday morning and should no longer pose a threat.
Pilger
Current: 13.7’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage by Saturday afternoon
West Point
Current: 16.0’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0 feet
Forecast: Falling below flood stage by Sunday morning.
Impacts: The west approach to State Highway 32 just west of the gage floods.
Floyd River
Alton
Current: 16.5’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 12.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday morning
Impacts: Significant amounts of crop & pasture land take on water.
James (Near Sioux City)
Peak: 31.48’ early Friday morning (All-Time Record Crest)
Current: 29.4’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 26.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday afternoon
Le Mars
Current: 22.1’ (Moderate Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 20.0’
Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday
Impacts: Over 2100 acres of farm land flooded.
West Fork Des Moines River
Emmetsburg
Current: 11.8’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 11.0’
Forecast: Falling, but staying just above Minor Flood Stage into next week.
Impacts: Southern portions of the airport field are affected including approaches to the primary runway. Grass airstrips also inundated.
Estherville
Current: 11.8’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 8.0 feet
Forecast: Falling near 8.0’ this weekend – just above Minor Flood Stage.
Impacts: Mike Mickelson Park to the south of Iowa 9 is flooded out.
West Fork Ditch of Little Sioux River
Hornick
Current: No Data Available – Sensor Dislodged (All-Time Record Crest measured at 26.6’)
Flood Stage: 20.0 feet
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Saturday.
Impacts: City of Hornick, IA evacuated and no travel permitted into the city.
Maple River
Mapleton
Current: 19.1’ (Below Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 21.0’
Forecast: Staying below Flood Stage.
Impacts: The situation will continue to improve moving through the weekend. Ida Grove should also begin to see relief.
Ponca Creek
Verdel
Current: 14.9’ (Minor Flood Stage)
Flood Stage: 13.5’
Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Saturday.
Impacts: Rayder Swanson Road floods over.