River Levels in Siouxland Friday Afternoon

All river levels current as of 3:00 PM…



Missouri River

Sioux City

Current: 26.8’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 30.0 feet

Forecast: Cresting at 30.8’ Saturday afternoon.

Impacts: Some of the boat docks and marinas along the river begin to flood. Hamilton Boulevard at Exit 149 on I-29 is flooded. Scenic Park begins to be affected by flooding.



Big Sioux River

Hawarden

Current: 35.0’ (Record Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 20.5’

Forecast: Cresting late Friday

Impacts: Water backs up into the park in Hawarden and some basements & sewers could have problems.

Akron

Current: 23.1’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 16.0’

Forecast: Cresting Saturday near 23.3’

Impacts: Levees on the Iowa side in danger of being overtopped. Highway 50 near Westfield flooded and the bridge east of Jefferson, SD will be overtopped.



Sioux City

Current: 28.1’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 32.0’

Forecast: Cresting near 32.8’ (Minor Flood Stage) Monday morning

Impacts: Agricultural land takes on water plus homes near the river may also be affected.

Little Sioux River

Cherokee

Current: 23.5’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 17.0’

Forecast: Steady within Moderate Flood Stage through the weekend.

Impacts: Some areas in southeastern Cherokee will stay flooded out.

Correctionville

Current: 26.5’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 19.0’

Forecast: Cresting at 26.8’ Saturday morning and falling into Minor Flood Stage next week.

Impacts: The bridge on County Road L36 is overtopped. Major agricultural flooding occurs and homes & business around Correctionville take on water.



Linn Grove

Current: 21.4’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 18.0’

Forecast: Cresting Saturday at 22.9’

Impacts: Significant flooding along the entire stretch of the river. The city park in Sioux Rapids floods out.

Milford

Current: 16.6’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage on Tuesday.

Impacts: 170th Avenue south of Highway 9 is flooded. Significant amounts of pasture and farm land floods out.

Spencer

Current: 17.5’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 10.0’

Forecast: Falling to Minor Flood Stage through the weekend.

Impacts: Highway 71 & Highway 18 begin to flood. Homes, businesses, and roads in southern Spencer also take on water.



Turin

Current: 29.6’ (Record Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 25.0’

Forecast: Holding at Minor Flood Stage through the weekend – then falling next week.

North Fork Elkhorn River

Pierce

Current: 14.7’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage overnight.



Elkhorn River

Norfolk

Fell below flood stage Friday morning and should no longer pose a threat.



Pilger

Current: 16.0’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage by Sunday afternoon

Impacts: Lowland flooding near the Highway 15 Bridge.



West Point

Current: 16.6’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0 feet

Forecast: Falling below flood stage by Sunday afternoon.

Impacts: The west approach to State Highway 32 just west of the gage floods.



Floyd River

Alton

Current: 16.5’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 12.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday morning

Impacts: Significant amounts of crop & pasture land take on water.



James

Current: 30.6’ (Major Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 26.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage Saturday afternoon

Impacts: County Highway C70 begins to flood along with adjacent agricultural land.



Le Mars

Current: 23.2’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 20.0’

Forecast: Falling below flood stage overnight

Impacts: Flooding affects agricultural land and 4th Avenue NE in Le Mars.

West Fork Des Moines River

Emmetsburg

Current: 11.5’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 11.0’

Forecast: Cresting near 11.7’ (Minor Flood Stage) Saturday afternoon

Impacts: Southern portions of the airport field are affected including approaches to the primary runway. Grass airstrips also inundated.

Estherville

Current: 11.5’ (Minor Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 8.0 feet

Forecast: Falling near 8’ this weekend.

Impacts: Mike Mickelson Park to the south of Iowa 9 is flooded out.



West Fork Ditch of Little Sioux River

Hornick

Current: No Data Available – Sensor Dislodged (Record Crest 26.6’)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage overnight.

Impacts: City of Hornick, IA evacuated and no travel permitted into the city.



Maple River

Mapleton

Current: 20.1’ (Below Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 21.0’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage overnight.

Impacts: The situation will continue to improve moving through the weekend. Ida Grove should also begin to see relief.



Ponca Creek

Verdel

Current: 15.7’ (Moderate Flood Stage)

Flood Stage: 13.5’

Forecast: Falling below Flood Stage Saturday.

Impacts: Considerable flooding occurs throughout the reach.