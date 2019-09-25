River-Cade’s Riverssance Festival just a week away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — From full-armored jousting to pirates and scallywags, the Riverssance Festival has something for everyone. The annual festival will be taking over Riverside Park on October 5 and 6.

Organizers are expecting thousands of people to pack Riverside Park during the two-day festival.

There will be music, comedy, dancing, and of course, professional jousting exhibitions. Plus, there will be all kinds of vendors, including some selling the famous turkey legs that are an annual staple of the event.

Riverssance kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, and $1 for kids 5 and under.