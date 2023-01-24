SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — River-Cade is in its 60th year and they hope to start off with a bang. Cone Park will be hosting the 20th Annual River-Cade Cardboard Sled Races on February 26.

Competitors and spectators are encouraged to attend this free event starting with sled judging at 1 p.m. and the races themselves at 2 p.m. There will be four divisions based on age with awards to follow for the winners and most creative sleds.

KCAU 9 spoke with Phil Claeys, River-Cade’s event coordinator, about the event.

“It holds a special place in the River-Cade family and all of Siouxland, about as unique of an event in Siouxland we have in the wintertime and we’re darn proud of that because we create fun,” said Claeys.

Now the sleds must be made completely of cardboard and free sheets of cardboard have been provided by Westrock which can be picked up at the Sioux City Parks and Rec office.