SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 26th Annual Youth Fishing Derby has been announced for Saturday, June 3rd.

More than 10,000 children have participated in this event over the last 25 years. During the event, kids will get a shoreline lunch and a chance to win a bike!

Event coordinator Phyl Claeys said the derby is a great way for kids to get a chance to fish.

“You see the smiles, it’s just so wholesome and happy an event. And grandparents come, aunts and uncles come. You know younger brothers and sisters, older brothers and sisters come and it’s just, I mean we’ll probably have a thousand people out here. And the kids will be fishing and everybody else is watching them fish and it’s just a really fun fun family event and that’s what river-cade is all about” says Phyl Claeys, RiverCade event coordinator.

There are still 80 spots still available for the event. You need to pre-register at any Bomgaars or at the Bacon Creek general store. The $5 registration fee provides a memorable morning of fishing with a new rod, reel, and tackle.